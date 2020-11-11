Vijayawada: Fire breaks out in cinema theatre, no casualties reported

A huge fire broke out at the Old Prasad Theater near the Milk Project, Chittinagar in Vijayawada. The accident is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Firefighters arrived at the scene with the help of three fire engines to contain the blaze. No casualties were reported as the theater was closed. People around are panicking at the severity of the accident. The officers breathed relief as there were no casualties.

The incident is estimated to have caused property damage of about Rs 46.55 lakh. Fire crews believe the accident may have been caused by a short circuit while police have registered a case and are investigating.