Vijayawada: ‘Fish Andhra’ retail outlet inaugurated

Vijayawada: Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said the State government is taking steps to encourage ‘Fish Andhra’ branding by opening retail outlets to provide livelihood for the unemployed youth across the State. Apart from marine products, quality fish products cultivated by farmers also would be made available at Fish Andhra Hubs, Outlets and Kiosks, he informed.

The MLA inaugurated Fish Andhra Retail Outlet, sanctioned by fisheries department, at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Wednesday. He inspected the outlet and fish products and their quality.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Krishna Prasad said that the State government has been opening these outlets under the brand name ‘Fish Andhra’ to sell quality fish products. ‘’This unit cost is Rs 20 lakh, of which the State government has sanctioned Rs 12 lakh on 60% subsidy and the remaining Rs 8 lakh will be an initial investment. Unemployed youth can start their business with this investment,’’ he added.

Further, the MLA said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to the fishermen’s families and providing Matsyakara Bharosa during the period of fishing ban. Unemployed youth of fishermen community could use this encouragement and get financial support from the government, he suggested.