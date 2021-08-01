Vijayawada: Flood threat looms large on areas close to Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada: Areas close to the downstream of Prakasam barrage are on high alert with the release of over 5 lakh cusecs flood water from Nagarjuna Sagar on Friday.

Residents living in Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranadeeve Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Balaji Nagar and other areas are facing threat of flood.

Colonies downstream of Prakasam barrage will be affected due to the release of flood water. The officials have warned the people to take precautions in the backdrop of floods inundate their homes.

Every year during the rainy season, these colonies are affected by the floods. Krishna District Collector J Nivas on Sunday issued orders to the officials concerned to keep ready the sandbags to prevent the breaching at vulnerable places along the Krishna river bed. With increasing inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar, over five lakh cusecs water released on Sunday and these waters will reach Prakasam barrage on Monday.

Collector Nivas already conducted a tele conference with officials and asked them to be on high alert. Floodwaters enter the houses in the colonies downstream of Varadhi. Keeping in view of the floods threat the State government sanctioned Rs100 crore for construction of retaining wall. The retaining wall will be the extension of the existing wall, which was built about 40 years ago to protect the people living in Krishna Lanka and Ranigari Thota.

Thousands of people living in the colonies closed to the retaining wall suffer loss in rainy season due to inundation of houses as furniture, electrical appliances and groceries are damaged. Moreover, if the floodwaters enter the homes there is a risk for the lives of residents of these colonies. Residents of these vulnerable colonies are eagerly waiting for the speedy construction of the retaining wall.

Bund strengthened with sand and earth near Varadhi in Vijayawada on Sunday



