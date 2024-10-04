  • Menu
Vijayawada: Flood victims receive essentials

The students of Master of Public Health of Apollo University distributing essentials to the flood victims at Yanamalakduru near Vijayawada on Thursday
Vijayawada: A group of students of Master of Public Health studying in Apollo University visited the flood-affected areas on the bank of Krishna River...

Vijayawada: A group of students of Master of Public Health studying in Apollo University visited the flood-affected areas on the bank of Krishna River near Vijayawada on Thursday.

In collaboration with the Social Responsibility Club and the Centre for Community Engagement of Apollo University, the students collected and donated essential materials to vulnerable families of Yanamalakuduru village. They also provided health and hygiene guidance to the flood victims.

Representatives of non-government organizations Guide and Sards also participated in the programme.

Dr Mahendranath Chowdary, programme coordinator said that Chancellor Dr Prathap C Reddy and the Apollo University are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to support underserved communities.

