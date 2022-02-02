Vijayawada: FOB at Anaparti Railway Station inaugurated

Vijayawada: The newly constructed foot-over-bridge (FOB) with three-meter-wide gangway and thee-metre-wide stairway at Anaparti railway station is made open to public on Tuesday, according to a communique from South Central Railway. This FOB connects platform numbers 1, 2 and 3 from west main entrance of Anaparti railway station.

The passengers alighting now at Anaparti can avail the services of FOB for easily reaching the platforms from outside.

The new FOB was constructed at a cost Rs 1.33 crore on replacement account and was completed in ten months built with galvanium sheet roofing, chequered tile flooring and a wider gangway than the old existing FOB.

The existing old Rail type FOB in use will be dismantled shortly due to operational and safety reasons. With this, Vijayawada Division has commissioned four FOBs in the current financial year against annual target of five FOBs. The other three FOBs commissioned during 2021-22 are at Vijayawada, Tanuku and Nuzvid railway stations.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated Sr DEN, Co-ordination E Santharam, Sr DEN, North JV Anoosha, DEN, Bridges Ramana Rao and the engineering team for commissioning the FOB and declaring it open for public.

The rail users are requested to use the newly commissioned FOB for reaching platforms and refrain from trespassing railway tracks.