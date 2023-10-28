Vijayawada: Focus on development of roads, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the ongoing works in all major cities and towns and also concentrate on development of roads as the post-rainy season works have begun.

At a review meeting on Municipal Administration and Urban Development held at his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister asked them to focus on the works under a special drive.

He took stock of the progress of works and development activities in major towns and cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool, Kadapa and Guntur.

He told them to take steps to conserve water and ensure that industries coming up on sea coast use the seawater through desalination.

Officials told him that works like construction of roads and buildings, drains, water supply, parks, streetlights, sewage treatment, civic services and beautification have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,592 crore in Visakhapatnam alone in the last four years. He told them that in view of the growing population of the city, officials should focus on road widening and traffic improvement to avoid inconvenience.

They explained the details of the proposed construction of the new GVMC complex to be taken up a a cost of Rs 100 crore in an extent of four acres at Mudasarlova and told him that works would begin soon to develop the basic infrastructure.

Steps would be taken to develop a modern park, commercial complex at RTC bus stand, multi-level car parking facility and construct sports complexes at Bheemili, Gajuwaka and Anakapalle at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Taking stock of the development works in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister told them to ensure that all canals and their surroundings in the city are tidy and asked them to use available modern equipment for this.

He also directed them to expedite the works of Dr B R Ambedkar Smriti Vanam and the beautification of the airport road and along the flood protection wall at Krishnalanka.

With regard to the developmental works in Rajamahendravaram, officials said that the beautification drive at Kambala Cheruvu and its surroundings in Rajamahendravaram have been completed and other works are in progress.

He suggested that officials should concentrate on the beautification of the Havelock Bridge and fast-forward the construction of flood protection wall in Nellore. The Chief Minister told the officials to form resident welfare associations to run the TIDCO houses and focus on water conservation at the Jagananna Colonies.

He told them to concentrate on professional running of floating solar panels, sanitation machines and STPs and train the staff in using them properly. He also said that students of polytechnics and ITIs should be trained in using technology in the running of various urban projects.

MA & UD Minister A Suresh, Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Srilakshmi, Finance Secretary N Guljar, Municipal Administration Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD G Chandrudu, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, urban resurvey project special officer B Subba Rao, town planning director R Vidyullata, APGBCL MD B Rajasekhara Reddy, MEPMA MD Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials were present.