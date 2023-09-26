Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Footwear traders, manufacturers stage protest
In response to the call given by All India Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Footwear Council to conduct the token protest on September 25, demanding exemption of Bureau of Indian Standards Certification on all kinds of footwear, footwear traders, manufacturers and wholesalers, in Vijayawada and other parts of Andhra Pradesh, observed protest day on Monday.
Holding placards and banners, they staged a protest in Gandhi Nagar here and erected the banners. They demanded that the government exempt the BIS certification from ordinary/general purpose footwear and from MSME units.
Andhra Pradesh Footwear Association president Ch Arun Kumar, secretary Veerpreet Singh, joint secretary Chandrasekhar, association leaders participated in the protest.