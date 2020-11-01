Vijayawada: Four members from same family dies of coronavirus in last month

The coronavirus epidemic is raging in Andhra Pradesh. It is learnt that the government has recently warned that the second phase of the corona will begin at the onset of winter. At this moment, four members in a lawyer 's family in Vijayawada were reportedly killed within a month. The incident caused a stir locally and proved that trouble is inevitable if care is not taken in the case of the corona.

The mother of a prominent lawyer from Vijayawada died on October while lawyer's wife died on October 30. The lawyer also died while his wife was conducting the funeral. All three of them died of coronavirus heart disease. The lawyer's son, who was suffering from corona at the time, died Sunday while being treated at a hospital. Relatives and friends are weeping as four members of the same family die in a span of a month.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have been on the declined in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. In the last 24 hours, 84,401 corona tests were performed and 2,886 positive cases were reported. To this end, the Department of Medical Health has released the Health Bulletin. Including the latest cases, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 8,20,453. Of these, 7,92,083 recovered from the corona, with 24,575 active cases while 3,708 people have recovered from the corona on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, 17 new people have died with the corona taking the death toll to 6,676.