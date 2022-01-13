Vijayawada: Good infra facilities make Andhra Prabha Colony ideal

Vijayawada: Andhra Prabha colony, one of the fastest developed colonies in Central Assembly constituency limits is an ideal destination for the common people. The colony developed in the last 10 years with construction of main roads, CC roads, underground drainage facilities etc.



The colony is located between two important roads-- the Bypass road and Vijayawada-Nunna road. Hundreds of employees, particularly the government servants, teachers, traders and other middleclass families had purchased house sites here and constructed the houses.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has laid the BT roads, CC roads and provided the underground drainage system that keeps the colony clean with good hygienic conditions. The residents take a lot of care in growing trees and plants which enhances the beauty of the colony.

Andhra Prabha colony was gradually developed in the low-lying areas. Over two decades ago many vacant lands were in the colony. The realtors have changed the vacant lands into the plots and sold to the buyers. After the bifurcation of the State, many people started purchasing properties in the city since 2014. Consequently, the demand for house sites zoomed in Andhra Prabha colony and it transformed into an ideal colony in the short span of time.

Due to location of colony in prominent place, a large number of people enthusiastically purchased the house sites and started construction of buildings. VMC has taken active part in construction of roads and laying the drinking water pipelines and poles for the street lighting.

G Ramana, a resident of the colony said that he had taken a good decision of constructing a house with car parking facility in the colony. He said the land price increased many fold in one decade. The colony has facility of community hall for performing marriage and doing other functions.

Due to availability of a large number of city buses which passes through Vijayawada-Nunna road, the residents of Andhra Prabha colony enjoy comfortable bus facility. Scores of supermarkets, shops, banks and other commercial establishments are located near the colony. Rythu bazaar is located near Ajit Singh Nagar flyover.