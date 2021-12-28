Vijayawada: Government agrees to revise cinema ticket rates

Vijayawada: Talks between the film exhibitors and distributors and the State Government remained inconclusive on Tuesday with only ticket prices of regular theatres coming up for discussion and not those of multiplexes.

Minister for Cinematography Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said the proposals would be referred to the official committee for review. "We shall examine their suggestions sympathetically and come out with a revised rate chart. If they have any objections, they can put forth their suggestions before the committee," he added.

The Minister made it clear that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had no grouse against the Telugu film industry in general or any individual in particular.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister said that the delegation suggested that the minimum ticket prices in the air-conditioned theatres in the municipal corporation limits should be Rs 50 and the maximum be Rs 150. However, there would be no compromise on safety standards and every theatre would have to follow the rules without fail, it was made clear to the delegation. In all the remaining areas, other than the municipal corporations, the minimum cinema ticket prices in the air-conditioned theatres should be Rs 40 and the maximum ticket price be Rs 100.

However, there seems to be no reference in the discussion to the ticket prices in the multiplexes and it is also not known whether the delegation had any complaints about the existing multiplex ticket pricing.

On the closure of several theatres in the State, Nani said some theatres were not following the basic standards, while many others were running theatres without getting their licences renewed. "We have seized only those theatres which are not following standards and are taking measures for others to get their licences renewed," he said.



The Minister asserted that all the theatres should improve facilities for the audiences and provide them a suitable atmosphere for the people's entertainment. Many theatres do not have fire safety licences and they should get them renewed.