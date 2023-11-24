Vijayawada: Government issues orders for allotment of buildings

Vijayawada : The state government issued orders on allotment of office accommodation at Millenium Towes A & B in Visakhapatnam for important departments.

As per the orders issued by chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Thursday, the officers committee appointed for identification of office buildings in Visakhapatnam submitted its report. The committee, based on the field visits and interaction with the field level officers, recommended the buildings for various important departments.

For camp offices of senior functionaries, including ministers, secretaries and heads of departments own buildings of departments with 2,27,287 sft area were identified. In the event that own departmental office accommodation is unavailable, then Millenium Towers A &B, Rushikonda with 175,516 sft area are made available.

For residence of senior functionaries of the government, if required, residential spaces identified in own buildings at Visakhapatnam will be utilised in the first instance.

As per the officers committee report, the following buildings were identified for accommodation of various offices. Agriculture and Cooperative department: Near N V Law College, Yendada.

Animal husbandry and fisheries: Hanumanthavaka and Adarshnagar, Visakhapatnam Environment and forest: Dayalnagar, Beach road.

Home minister and finance minister: Mudasarlova Road, Hanumanthavaka.

Home department: District and regional fire office, behind collector office.

Industries and commerce: APIIC zonal office at Kancharapalem.

Municipal administration and urban development: Skill Development institute, GVMC, Ramnagar shopping complex, New shopping complex, MVP colony, Kalyanamandapam at Chinamusidiwada.

Panchayat raj and rural development: Guest house at Kailasagiri.

Revenue: Endowments building, Simhachalam

School education: DIET Bheemunipatnam,

Skill development: Skill Development institute VMRDA Transport, roads & building: Marripalem,

Tribal welfare: Tribal welfare research institute Rushikonda.

However, it is included as one of the options for Chief Minister.

Water resources: Old guest house, Pedda Waltair.

Youth advancement and tourism: First floor, opposite Mahila Mandali, Haritha resorts.

The orders said that the accommodation for various buildings were identified at Visakhapatnam for harmonious and balanced growth of state and for conducting periodic review meetings for implementing developmental programmes in North coastal districts and for visits of the Chief Minister and ministers and officials involving overnight stay at Visakhapatnam.