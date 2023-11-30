Vijayawada: Government laying special focus on industrial sector, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched and laid foundation stones for a slew of food processing and industrial units worth Rs 1,100 crore with the potential to provide employment for 21,744 persons.

Launching some food processing industries and laying foundation stone for new units virtually from his camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that MoUs signed at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) were being translated into reality.

He said that special focus was being laid on industrial sector and called upon the officials to keep it in mind and continue to extend their cooperation to the investors. Especially, District Collectors should handhold the investors and entrepreneurs extending them necessary cooperation at every step, he said.

The Chief Minister launched the 4.2 lakh metric tonne capacity edible oil refinery established by Gokul Agro Resources Pvt Ltd at Doruvula Palem in Muthukuru Mandalam in SPS Nellore district with an investment of Rs 250 crore. It is expected to generate employment to 1,150 persons.

The Chief Minister also launched the Rs 2.5 crore sesame seeds processing unit established by APFPS at Peddiredlapalem of L Kota Mandalam in Vizianagaram district. It would be run by the L Kota Jai Kisan Farmers’ Producers Organisation and employs 20 persons.

He also launched the common facility centres at the printing cluster in Kakinada industrial estate established by the Industries Department with an investment of Rs 15 crore and employment potential for 1,000 persons.

The Chief Minister also launched 21 industrial development projects and factory complexes established in 18 districts by the Industries Department with an investment of Rs 286 crore and laid foundation stones for some complexes. They have the potential of attracting Rs 1,785 crore investment and providing employment to 18,034 persons.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone for a Rs 144-crore maize-based food processing unit to be established by Sri Venkateswara Bio Tech Pvt Ltd at Kommuru in Eluru district. It is expected to provide employment to 310 persons.

He also laid foundation stone for Rs 13-crore Blue Fin Enterprises food products unit at Konada in Vizianagaram district. It will produce potato, millet and wheat-based food products and provide employment to 45 persons.

Jagan laid the foundation stone for Rs 12-crore tomato processing unit at Pathikonda in Kurnool district. This unit would be run by the Pathikonda Farmers Producers Association. Laying the stone, he lauded the officials for expediting the work in this connection and added that he has fulfilled the promise he had made to the people during his recent visit there.

The Chief Minister also laid the stone for the Rs-280 crore pharma unit of the Sigachi Industries at Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool district. It will provide employment to 850 persons. He also launched the works of the nutraceuticals unit of the RPS industries which will invest Rs 9 0crore and provide employment to 285 persons.

He said that out of the 386 MoUs signed at the GIS (Global Investors Summit) in Visakhapatnam in March 2023 to bring in Rs 13 lakh crore investments with a potential to give employment to 6 lakh persons, 33 units have already started functioning.

Works relating to 94 units are in full swing while the works of other industries are in preliminary stage, he pointed out.

In the last four-and-a-half years, 130 large and mega industries have come up across the State with an investment of Rs. 69,000 crore providing employment to 86,000 persons, he said.

“With periodical reviews under the aegis of the Chief Secretary and with the proactive role of the officials, we have been able to achieve this collectively,” he said while asking the officials to continue the same tempo henceforth.

It is noteworthy that 1.88 lakh new MSMEs have come up in the State providing employment to 12.62 lakh persons, he said, adding that the official machinery stood by the MSMEs even during the pandemic time. He instructed the officials to continue the momentum and extend the same cooperation to the entrepreneurs in future too.

IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath, Agriculture and Food Processing Minister K Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj, Principal Secretary (Food Processing) Chiranjeevi Choudary, APIIC VC & MD Praveen Kumar, Handlooms and Textiles Commissioner MM Nayak, Industries Commissioner Ch Rajeswara Reddy, senior officials and representatives of several food processing and industrial units were among those present.