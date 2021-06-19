Vijayawada: Government readying action plan to face third wave says Vellampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has said the State government is preparing action plan to provide medical treatment to Covid patients in the third wave.

He said the government is strengthening the government hospitals and setting up oxygen plants to treat the coronavirus patients. Velampalli on Saturday inaugurated an oxygen generation plant set up at the Government General Hospital with the help of alumni of the Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Velampalli said the State government supplied oxygen to different hospitals to save the lives of the Covid patients in the second wave. He said the government is ready to allocate funds to develop the government hospitals.

He praised the services of the philanthropists for donating oxygen concentrators, funds for setting up oxygen plants and other types of assistance. He said the facilities in government hospitals can be improved with the support of philanthropists and better treatment can be provided to patients.

The Minister pointed out that the government was ensuring setting up of one medical college in every Lok Sabha constituency in the State.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas said oxygen plants will be set up with 100 cylinders capacity in hospitals which have more than 50 beds. He said oxygen generation plants were set up in New and Old General hospitals in the city at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

He said the oxygen plant in the old GGH will be inaugurated very soon and praised the services of alumni of Siddhartha Medical College for rendering assistance to set up two plants. He said the district administration is ready to treat the Covid patients in the third wave.

Secretary of the Siddhartha Alumni Association Dr Nalamati Ammanna said that NRIs from several countries came forward to donate oxygen plants and extend other types of assistance for the benefit of Covid victims in the State.

He said NRIs Dr Yalamanchili Arujna Kumari donated Rs 50 lakh and Dr Alluri Indira Kumar Rs 25 lakh. MLC Md Kareemunnisa, Joint Collectors L Siva Sankar, K Mohan Kumar, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, GGH superintendent K Sivasankar and others were present on the occasion.