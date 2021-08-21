Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan bids farewell to senior officers of Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday bade farewell senior officers who have been transferred from AP Raj Bhavan.

At a farewell function organised in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here on Friday, Governor Harichandan felicitated the officers Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor and SV Madhav Reddy, ADC to Governor, with a memento and certificate of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said it was a moment of mixed feelings to see Mukesh Kumar Meena and Madhav Reddy leave the AP Raj Bhavan. But he was happy that they are going to assume more important assignments given by the government.

The felicitation function was organised in the backdrop of the transfer of Mukesh Kumar Meena. He was transferred as Secretary (Food Processing) Industries & Commerce dept and Madhav Reddy has been transferred as Additional SP of Vigilance & Enforcement department. Governor Harichandan said Mukesh Kumar Meena, who took charge as the first officer after establishment of the new Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh, made great efforts in getting the premises fully operational within a few days from the situation where there was nothing. He said Meena is a dependable and capable officer who managed functioning of the Raj Bhavan so well that he never felt any inconvenience at any point of time in the day to day functioning of the office. Similarly, the Governor said Madhav Reddy had taken meticulous care of his personal security, official programmes, engagements etc.

The Governor said he would always treat the officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan as members of his own family and he would personally intervene, if any of them is found in any difficulty at any time.

Responding to the felicitations, Mukesh Kumar Meena said it was an honour to work with the Governor and thanked the Governor for his guidance and support. It was a strenuous task to get the Raj Bhavan premises ready from scratch well within the time for the new Governor's assumption of office and to ensure that all procedures are in place for effective functioning of a new Raj Bhavan.

He said several IT initiatives have been introduced in the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan for e-appointment, e-convocation, e-messages etc through a well-designed portal that received appreciation at all-India level.

Shyam Prasad, Joint Secretary to Governor, BC Behera, PS to Governor, Major Sahil Mahajan also spoke on the occasion. Officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan attended the programme.