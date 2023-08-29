Vijayawada: Govt doing business with medical education, alleges Congress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju has demanded the State government to withdraw GO Nos 107 and 108, which were related to MBBS courses in the new government colleges. He said students belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minority categories will suffer loss due to the implementation of GO Nos 107 and 108.

Addressing the media at the State party office here on Monday, Rudra Raju said the State government is implementing Self Finance Courses in medical education and 35 per cent seats in the newly built colleges were allotted under the category, in which students have to pay Rs 12 lakh per annum. He alleged the State government is doing business with medical education and decided to collect a huge amount of fee from the students in five medical colleges.

APCC chief Rudra Raju alleged that the policies of the YSRCP government are against the Constitution. He said the government has prepare more doctors in the State as the doctors population ratio is very less. He wrote an open letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and released it to the media at the party office.

Rudra Raju alleged the students, who get medical seats in reservation quota, will suffer loss. He said some parents and students unions moved the AP High Court opposing the decision of the government. He alleged the government decided to collect huge fees in the new medical colleges set up at Machilipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Vizianagaram and Nandyala.