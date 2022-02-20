Vijayawada: Gunadala synonymous with Mary Matha shrine

Vijayawada: Gunadala locality is famous for Mary Matha shrine, one of the biggest Christian holy shrines in South India. Also, this locality is famous for educational institutions and missionary schools and traffic problems.



Gunadala Mary Matha shrine attracts lakhs of devotees every year, who will attend Mary Matha festival celebrated for three days. Educational institutions in Gunadala are imparting education to a large number of students. Gunadala is one of the biggest areas in the city with many small colonies with thousands of people are living on the Gunadala hillock.

The district administration and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) render assistance for successful conduct of Mary Matha festival and the APSRTC will operate special buses on the occasion. Railways too arrange special halt at Gunadala railway station for the convenience of devotees. Christians visit the temple to get blessings of Mary Matha throughout the year.

Thousands of families live on Ganadala hill that stretched from Machavaram to Gunadala shrine and Moghalrajpuram. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is taking measures to develop infrastructure facilities in the colonies on the hillock.

Due to rapid development and formation of roads, underground drainage, drinking water pipelines and storm water drains, Gunadala has transformed into one of the biggest colonies in the city. The residents enjoy good road connectivity and commercial activity is also gradually picking up in the locality.

It is hoped that commercial activity will get a big boost with the completion of Gunadala flyover. Residents of Gunadala, Shirdi Sai Nagar, Karmel Nagar will get good connectivity with Gunadala and more people will settle in these colonies once the Gunadala flyover is completed.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu has been vigorously trying for the completion of the flyover and he recently asked the district administration to look into the matter.

Development of Gunadala railway station will be useful to large number of locals as they will avail the train services.