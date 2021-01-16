Vijayawada: Health workers elated to get vaccination in first phase

Vijayawada: Medical and Health Department staff was excited to get the Covid vaccination on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive launched on Saturday.



Hundreds of Asha workers, ANMs, staff nurses, data entry operators and others rushed to the 30 Covid vaccination centres set up by the administration in Krishna district and got the vaccine.

The medical officers supervised the arrangements and the drive continued till evening. P Pushpalatha, health secretary in a ward secretariat, in Vijayawada said she was delighted and feels proud to get top priority in the vaccination drive. "I am confident and optimistic that the Covid vaccine is safe and sound and will be very useful," she added. She along with the VMC ward secretaries visited the vaccination centre set up at a Missionary school at kreesturajupuram. Pushpalatha said she was happy that the Union government has given first priority in vaccination to the medical and health staff for their services.

M Nirmala, ward secretary, said she was delighted to get the vaccine and added that she was very normal and safe after the vaccination. Asha worker Shanti Priya expressed a similar view and felt the vaccination would be useful. The frontline corona warriors, who worked bravely during the peak time of the pandemic between April and June are now happy and excited to get vaccinated.

Ch Vijaya Mary, staff at urban health centre, said it was a good recognition for their services. Vaccination centre supervisor Dr T Tagore said the vaccination drive passed off peacefully on the first day. He said the centre will continue some more days till further instructions issued by the government. He informed that all arrangements were made for the storage of vaccine as per the norms of the Union government. More than 3,000 health workers secured vaccination on day one as per the arrangements made in the district.