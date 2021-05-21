Vijayawada: Implement PRC, demands MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy

Vijayawada: MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy on Thursday demanded that the State government implement the PRC immediately as the government employees had been waiting for a long time for it.

He participated in the discussion held in the Legislative council on Thursday during the one-day Budget session in Amaravati. The MLC has questioned how long the employees had to wait for the PRC.



He said the government is also not scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme as promised before the polls by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He regretted there is no word in the State Budget on the welfare of employees. He demanded that the government pay Rs 50 lakh to the families of the frontline workers who died due to coronavirus in the State.

