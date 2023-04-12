Vijayawada: Inauguration of 2 new academic blocks at Loyola college today

Vijayawada (NTR district): Coinciding with the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Loyola College, Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Mizoram Governor Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu will inaugurate Platinum Jubilee celebrations and two new academic blocks on Wednesday.

Announcing this at a press conference on the college premises here on Tuesday, Principal Fr GAP Kishore said that it was a proud moment for the college to inform that Mizoram Governor is the illustrious alumnus of the college. He said the foundation stone for the College was laid way back in 1953 by the then Governor CM Trivedi, who was the first Governor of Andhra after the formation of linguistic States. Now, the guest of honour for the new academic blocks is another Governor, who is the product of Andhra Loyola College, he added.

Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj said that the college currently offers 5 Intermediate groups, 31 undergraduate programmes and two postgraduate programmes with a student strength of 5,680. He said that Andhra Loyola College has diversified over the years, starting Kaladarshini, an institute of fine and folk arts and culture in 1990, Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology in 2008, and Youth Empowerment Service - Jesuits (YES-J) in March 2023. The College has produced many illustrious alumni, including Governors, Chief Ministers, Union and State Ministers, high court judges, MPs, MLAs, doctors, engineers, and academicians who have been serving society. The Andhra Loyola College Alumni Association has been active in contributing to the college's infrastructure, scholarships, and running a free school for the poorest children in the vicinity.

Media coordinator Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, ALC Staff Association secretary Dr Prasad, HoD of History Dr Movva Srinivasa Reddy, Vice- Principals Fr Prabhu and Fr Anil were present.