Vijayawada: Increasing production of renewable energy stressed

Vijayawada: Union Power Minister RK Singh gave thrust on country's climate change goals to increase non-fossil power capacity to 500 GW, meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewable energy. Singh suggested on reducing total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

The Union Minister on Sunday participated in a national webinar conducted with secretaries of all State governments and representatives from State Designated Agencies. He emphasised the need for the States for active involvement to achieve the State specific energy reduction targets to reach the national target of saving 150 million ton of oil equivalent (MTOE), which equals to 750 billion units of electricity savings worth of reducing 887 million tonnes of C02 by 2030.

The Union Minister sets energy saving target of 6.68 MTOE for Andhra Pradesh out of the national targeted energy savings of 150 MTOE by 2030 and advised the State for fast track implementation of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation programmes.

During the meeting, AP Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, who made a presentation on Energy Conservation initiatives of State, said that AP is one of the few States, which has notified and mandated ECBC-2017 in building bye laws.

Eco-Niwas Samhitha (ENS)-2018 is also planned to be adopted in 28.3 lakh houses to poor under Jagananna Colonies and capacity building/training on ENS is being imparted to engineers of village/ward secretariat, the Energy Secretary said.

The Secretary, Energy said energy efficiency measures also taken in massive housing scheme of Jagananna Colonies in a phased manner. The Secretary also explained that AP stands in forefront in implementation of Street Lighting National Program (SLNP) in urban and rural areas with installation of around 6.02 lakh and 23.54 lakh LED streetlights respectively. The State has saved 0.295 MTOE in PAT Cycle-2 equivalent to 3430 MU and also taken up innovative energy efficiency demonstration project with Internet of Things (IoT) technology that helps 65 MSME industrial units to improve their power factor, enhance equipment life and their productivity, he said.