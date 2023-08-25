Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association to train 30K people on performing CPR

Vijayawada : Indian Medical Association (IMA), which will be hosting Doctors Olympiad in Vijayawada from November 22 to 26, has decided to train at least 30,000 persons on performing the CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which is an emergency life-saving procedure that is done when someone’s breathing or heartbeat is stopped. The IMA has identified that people of all ages, including the young people and children, are also dying due to heart attacks in the country after the Covid pandemic.

The IMA has already trained 10,000 persons in the state on performing CPR, the first aid to save the lives of people in emergencies and decided to train 30,000 more persons during the five-days Doctors Olympiad to be held in Vijayawada. Names of the persons interested to attend the training programme will be registered in the state.

IMA Andhra Pradesh unit and IMA Vijayawada unit are jointly hosting the Doctors Olympiad in NTR and Guntur districts and seven venues have been identified to host the mega sporting events wherein sports will be organised in 24 disciplines.

After the Coivd pandemic, the incidents of heart attacks among the young people and even children are reported in the state and country. Even the youngsters regularly trained in the gym also are falling prey to cardiac problems.

IMA Andhra Pradesh president Dr G Ravi Krishna said the association is planning to create history and enter the Guinness Book of World Records by imparting training to 30,000 people on performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which is known as CPR.

The training includes the chest compression on the artificial body organs and other activities. He said first one hour is very crucial to the persons who suffer heart attack and they need immediate medical attention and the first aid. Dr Ravi Krishna said the training will be given to save the lives of people who are at risk of heart attack or drowning in water.

IMA national vice-president Dr M Srihari Rao said permission will be obtained from the district administration to conduct the training camp and suitable venue will be selected later. He said the IMA conducts training programme for the CPR and now planning to impart training to 30,000 persons in November, 2023 in Vijayawada.