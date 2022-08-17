Vijayawada: ISKCON to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami from today

Vijayawada (NTR District): International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is organising four-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival from August 17 here, according to a communiqué from ISKCON here on Tuesday.

The celebrations on August 17 and 18 will be held at ISKCON Sri Jagannath Mandir in Krishna Lanka and on August 19 and 20 at Sri Radha Shyamsundar Mandir, Undavalli Karkatta Road.

On August 17, on the first anniversary of ISKCON Sri Jagannath Mandir, around 2,000 kilos of flowers will be showered on Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Mayi during Pushya Abhishek. On August 18, Janmashtami Mahabhishekam and Utti Utsav will be held. Also, on these two days, a special laser show of Lord Krishna's pastimes has been arranged for the visitors.

As part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami Festival, ISKCON is also organising Krishnotsav (Krishna Cultural Fest). In this, dancing, singing, Sri Krishna fancy dress competitions and Utti Utsav competitions will be conducted for the students of various schools and colleges. Thousands of students from various schools and colleges will participate in these events.

MP Kesineni Nani has inaugurated Krishnotsavam (Cultural Fest) on Tuesday in the premises of ISKCON Jagannath Mandir in Krishna Lanka, in the presence of a few thousands of school and college students.

Temple president Sriman Chakradhari Das, temple managers Venudhari Das and Bankimrai Das participated.