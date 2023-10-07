Vijayawada: IT convergent global MBA programme introduced at Stella

Vijayawada : With the introduction of IT convergent global MBA programme, Maris Stella College continues its commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing students for the demands of the modern business world, said Dr Sr Leena Quadras, academic officer of the College, after announcing the launching of the programme here on Friday.

Dr Sundari, Director of MBA department of Maris Stella College, said that the programme is aimed at preparing the next generation of future-ready management professionals. With a focus on innovation, holistic development, and industry integration, this programme offers a unique set of features and opportunities that set it apart from the rest. Referring to the salient features of the programme, she said that the integrated Cambridge English will enhance communication skills and gain a competitive edge in the global market.

The comprehensive placement readiness programme ensures that the students are well-prepared to excel in interviews and assessments.

Dean of MBA department Dr Sr Lavanya said that some of their esteemed recruiters include Unilever, AT&T, L&T, INFOTECH, EY, Capgemini, iGate, VIRTUOSO, PricewaterhouseCoopers, HCL TECHNOLOGIES, TCS, INFOSYS, Wipro, Deloitte, ADP, GFactors, New Vision, ACCENTURE, HDFC Bank.

Dr Ravi Kumar, Director of Research and Development Cell, faculty from Commerce and management were also present.