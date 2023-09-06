Vijayawada:Jack & Jill School teachers, staff honoured

Vijayawada: Jack and Jill School operated by South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) celebrated Teachers’ Day here on Tuesday. The SCRWWO honoured its dedicated educators for their unwavering commitment to shaping young minds and fostering a culture of excellence not only for the school run by NGO, SCRWWO but also the various other units run by them.

The programme began with lighting the lamp and tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India. SCRWWO planned an array of activities at Jack n Jill to express gratitude and appreciation to its exceptional teaching staff. The students presented handmade cards and tokens of appreciation to their beloved mentors.

In addition to the festivities, SCRWWO also organised the Teachers’ Day celebrations at Railway Auditorium.

Dr Varsha Patil, president of SCRWWO, Sridevi Srinivas, vice-president of SCRWWO spoke. The teaching staff and faculty of all units run by SCRWWO were felicitated and presented with for their outstanding contribution.

SCRWWO runs many units alongside Jack and Jill School including Asha Kiran – a school for specially-abled children, Spoorthi – care centre for the autistic, speech impaired children, E-World – an institution that helps college students with internship and also Career World – a training institute that prepares the children for various government recruitment exams. These institutes charge economical fees and help to build a better future.

Priyanka, Secretary of SCRWWO, Ramya, Jack and Jill School Secretary, Divya Sekhar, Jack and Jill School Treasurer; Vidya, Secretary of Spoorthi, Sirisha, Leela, Aishwarya, members of SCRWWO Vijayawada and Nusrat Mandrupkar, PRO participated in the programme.