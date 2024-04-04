Vijayawada: Jagan didn’t recognise Christian minorities, alleges Dr Joseph

Vijayawada : The Indian Constitution recognised Christians as minorities. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not recognise them as minorities, alleged Prof Dr Joseph Mosiganti, chairman of Jesus Believes Association Council.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Dr Joseph said that Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted nominated posts to the persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes stating that they are Christian minorities.

Elaborating on the issue, Dr Joseph said that only scheduled caste persons are not Christians. In fact, people belonging to any caste may believe in Jesus Christ and attend Church and they will be a Christians as per the Constitution.

“If they did not declare as Christians they will be treated as Christian minorities but remain in the Scheduled Caste quota,” he pointed out. Knowing full on the issue, Jagan Mohan Reddy has been cheating the Christians.

According to the Constitution, if a scheduled caste person believes in Jesus Christ, he will lose his status as the reserved category which enjoys 15 per cent reservations and he will be treated backward classes C category which enjoys one percent reservation. This is gross injustice. Still, the scheduled caste persons remained in the BC C category as Christians.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had been doing gross injustice to the Christians giving the nominated posts to the scheduled caste persons claiming that he gave posts to the Christians. For instance, the chairman post of the AP State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation had been given to John Wesley, who belongs to SC Mala community.

Dr Joseph said that Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that he did justice to the SCs, BCs and Minorities in the appointment of 18 MLC posts. Though there were names of Christians in the lists were there, but they were not real Christians.

Referring to Bommi Israel who belongs to SC Madiga community and Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam, who belongs to Vaddera community, Dr Joseph said that they were not Christians. While delivering speech, they claimed the names of their communities but not Christian community.

In all, only four MLC posts were given to Muslims out of 48 MLC posts and five Rajya Sabha memberships to Reddy community but not to a single Christian. As per the Constitution, the Muslim, the Sikh, the Christians, the Buddhists and the Zorastrians are minorities. But only Muslims are treated as minorities and they were being given posts.

Dr Joseph recalled that only 70 per cent of Reddy community voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy as against the 98 per cent of Christian community who voted for him. He said that it was ungrateful on the part of the Chief Minister to hand over the State to four Reddys — Sajjala, Y V Subba Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. He appealed to the Christian community to think about this injustice before voting in the next elections.