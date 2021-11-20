Vijayawada: Karthika Pournami celebrated with gaiety, fervour despite rains

Vijayawada: Daring the rain, thousands of devotees visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple and other temples in the city on Friday to mark the Kartika Pournami.

Since the Kartika Pournami is very auspicious day, a large number of devotees took bath in Krishna river and prayed at Durga temple and other temples in the city. On the other hand, a large number of devotees took part in the Giri Pradakshina in one town. The Temple Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu, chief priest V Siva Prasada Sarma, Temple EO D Bhramaramba and other officials and priests performed pujas near Mallikarjuna mandapam as part of the inauguration of Giri Pradakshina.

The Irrigation department arranged sprinklers for the bathing in the bathing ghats.

The devotees started the Pradakshina passing via Chitti Nagar, Milk project, Kabela, Vidyadharapuram, Kummaripalem and reached the temple. The devotees played Kolatam and performed other cultural programmes to mark the occasion. Similarly, the devotees visited the temples at Muktyala near Jaggaiahpet and other places in the district.

Sivalayams witnessed heavy rush to mark the Kartika Pournami and devotees offered special pujas. On the other hand, the district administration prevented holy bath in the Sea coast due to the impact of Cyclone, which resulted in drizzle and rain in some parts of Coastal villages. Bandar revenue divisional officer N Khajavali announced that there was no permission for seabath in view of the low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal. Scores of police personnel were deployed on roads leading to the beaches and sea shore villages.