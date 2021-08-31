Vijayawada: Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with gaiety

Vijayawada: The devotees celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervour on Monday in Vijayawada.

The temples in the city wore a festive look with decoration with flowers. Little children dressed as little Krishna and Radha excited to share their joy with parents and beloved ones the near and dear.

Some organisations conducted programmes for two days on Sunday and Monday. Celebrations were held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, Satyanarayanapuram, Ratham centre, Benz Circle, Vambay Colony, Mutyalampadu, One town and other parts of the city.

Devotees visited temples and special puja to mark the occasion. Children were asked to deck up themselves as Lord Krishna and parents explained the importance of festival.

'Utti', a pot filled with jaggery and flattened rice, was organised in different areas for the children. The children were asked to break the pot.

The children and youngsters participated enthusiastically in the utti programme.