Vijayawada: Krishnaveni statue to get new look

Vijayawada(NTR district): The Krishnaveni statue located adjacent River Krishna near Prakasam Barrage will get a new look. The State government has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for taking up facelift works of the statue as well as the surroundings.

During his recent visit to Gollapudi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy identified that the statue had lost its colour and shine and later ordered the officials concerned to make arrangements for sprucing up the statue, Mahanasikam, Kalasam and Pattelu.

In view of this, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao and Durga Temple EO Bramarambha visited the statue and premises here on Wednesday. The Collector said that the statue was set up in 1992 near Prakasam Barrage to mark Krishna Pushkaralu. For the past 30 years, no repairs were conducted and painting to the Krishnaveni statue, Mahanasikam and Kalasam was not take up, he said. The district administration is taking steps to conduct repairs and painting works under the supervision of proficient sculptors, he said.

Dilli Rao directed the Durga temple engineering officials to take steps to bring a new facelift to Krishnaveni statue, Mahanasikam, and Kalasam which would attract visitors.

Durga temple Executive Engineer L Rama, Prakasam Barrage JEE V Dinesh, and Lock Superintendent A Sattar were present on the occasion.