Vijayawada: Lepakshi Craft Bazaar gets good response

Vijayawada : Lepakshi Craft Bazaar which is being organised by AP Handicrafts Development Corporation in association with the Ministry of Textiles at Siddhartha Hotel Management College here is attracting visitors. Handicrafts from different states of the country are being exhibited at the Bazaar, where more than 100 stalls have been set up.

Visitors are keen to buy Lepakshi designs expertly made by the artisans of 6 states across the country. Kondapalli, Etikoppaka, Nirmal Dolls, Banjara Crochet Lace, Hyderabad Pearls, Artificial Jewellery, Metal Castings, Nirmal Paintings, Furniture, Bobbili Veenas, Kalamkari Paintings, Madanapalli Potter Jute Bags, Rose Wood Carvings, Leather Ware, Crockery, Thanjavur Handicrafts, paintings, diamond photos, woollen carpets, Mangalagiri, Pochampalli, Venkatagiri, Gadwal, Siddipet, Narayanpat Sarees, Khadi Textiles are being sold here.

Executive Director of Handicrafts Development Corporation M Viswa urged public to utilise the exhibition which will continue till November 9th from 11 am to 9 pm even on holidays. He further asked to support handicrafts and provide livelihood to the artisans.