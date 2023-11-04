Live
- Devpelopment in Hyd will stop if KCR does not win: KTR
- United Muslim Forum extends support to BRS
- Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu nominated as TAAC member
- AIMIM announces first set of 6 candidates
- Tirupati: Demand to ban RGV’s movie ‘Vyuham’
- Tirumala: Govindakoti books will be available soon says EO AV Dharma Reddy
- Guntur: Special campaign on draft voters list today
- Centre’s nod for 13 judges in 4 HCs
- Vijayawada: NACS invites applications for Cyber Security courses
- Vijayawada: Officials told to remove roadside encroachments
Just In
Vijayawada: Lepakshi Craft Bazaar gets good response
Lepakshi Craft Bazaar which is being organised by AP Handicrafts Development Corporation in association with the Ministry of Textiles at Siddhartha Hotel Management College here is attracting visitors
Visitors are keen to buy Lepakshi designs expertly made by the artisans of 6 states across the country. Kondapalli, Etikoppaka, Nirmal Dolls, Banjara Crochet Lace, Hyderabad Pearls, Artificial Jewellery, Metal Castings, Nirmal Paintings, Furniture, Bobbili Veenas, Kalamkari Paintings, Madanapalli Potter Jute Bags, Rose Wood Carvings, Leather Ware, Crockery, Thanjavur Handicrafts, paintings, diamond photos, woollen carpets, Mangalagiri, Pochampalli, Venkatagiri, Gadwal, Siddipet, Narayanpat Sarees, Khadi Textiles are being sold here.
Executive Director of Handicrafts Development Corporation M Viswa urged public to utilise the exhibition which will continue till November 9th from 11 am to 9 pm even on holidays. He further asked to support handicrafts and provide livelihood to the artisans.