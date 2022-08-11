Vijayawada: LIC staff support postal employees' one-day strike

Vijayawada (NTR District): The All India Insurance Employees' Association (AIIEA) extended its support to the one-day nationwide strike by the postal employees on Wednesday against privatisation and corporatisation of Postal department.

In a protest programme held at Buckinghampet Post Office at Governorpet, here, Insurance Corporation Employees' Union, Machilipatnam division joint secretary Dr Chilakalapudi Kaladhar expressed their union's solidarity and support to the striking postal staff and called for a united movement to stop privatisation and corporatisation of Postal department and continue it in the public sector.

Dr Kaladhar said that the merger of Postal Savings Bank accounts with Indian Postal Payment Bank (IPPB), which generates more than 60 per cent of revenue for the Governmental Postal Department, is confining the Postal department to its core job of delivering of letters and privatising people's hard-earned savings and wealth. He described the struggle against the privatisation of Postal department is nothing but another freedom struggle.

In today's solidarity programme, LIC Vijayawada local branches' leadership, MP Govardhan Rao, T Ashok Kumar, J Mangapathi, MV Sudhakar and others participated.