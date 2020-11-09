Vijayawada: LIC staff to go on strike on Nov 26

Vijayawada: Strongly protesting against the disinvestment of the government stake in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the employees of LIC will observe one-day strike on November 26 throughout the country, said Kishore Kumar, general secretary of Machilipatnam division, while addressing the executive committee meeting of the Krishna and Guntur districts here on Sunday.

Chilakalapudi Kaladhar, joint secretary said in a statement here on Sunday that the employees are also demanding withdrawal of move to privatise the public sector undertakings, immediate implementation of wage revision and abolition of new pension policy and reinstatement of 1995 pension policy for all the employees.

The presidents and secretaries of all the 26 branches in the two districts attended the meeting. They appealed to all the employees to participate in the one-day strike and make it a grand success.

They flayed the central government stating that the government was ready to privatise rivers, forests, water and even the sky. They exhorted the employees to support the strike in order to protect the public sector undertakings in general and the public sector insurance companies in particular.

LIC employees' leaders J Sudhakar, Chilakalapudi Kaladhar, VVK Suresh, T Chandrapal, NMK Prasad, L Rajasekhar, J Madhu and others were present.