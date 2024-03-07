Vijayawada: Lokesh to begin Sankharavam-2 today

Vijayawada : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will start second phase of his Sankharavam programme on Thursday, this time in Rayalaseema to instil confidence among the cadre and prepare the party activists for the upcoming elections.

Lokesh will begin the programme at Hindupur focussing on the ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishayathuku Guarantee’ announced by the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, recently and also on strengthening the TDP further.

He will be personally meeting those who have successfully taken the party and the ‘Babu Surety’ programme to the people at grassroots-level and hand over appreciation letters to them. The first phase of Sankharavam completed in North Andhra region was a tremendous success which instilled confidence among the cadre.

People who attended in large number for the programme at various places have got an opportunity to personally explain their problems to Lokesh. Against this backdrop, Lokesh is beginning his second phase of Sankharavam programme at Hindupur being represented by his uncle and noted Tollywood hero Nandamuri Balakrishna.

He will be addressing public meetings at Hindupur, Madakasira and Penukonda on Thursday and on Friday he will address meetings at Puttaparthi and Kadiri. Since Saturday happens to be Maha Sivaratri, he will resume the programme on Sunday.

Party sources said Yuva Galam padayatra of Lokesh too was a resounding success which sent shock waves in the ruling YSRCP.

Sources said since false cases were foisted against Chandrababu Naidu and he was sent to jail, Lokesh had to suddenly put an end to his Yuva Galam but later launched his Sankharavam programme to repose confidence among the people