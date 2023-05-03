Vijayawada: M Venkaiah Naidu all praise for famous Paka Idli

Vijayawada: Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu visited SSS Idli centre, popularly known as Paka Idli centre, in Municipal employees colony here on Tuesday morning for breakfast and tasted delicious ghee idli. Venkaiah Naidu accompanied by former minister Kamineni Srinivas Rao visited the idli centre after coming Gannavaram specially to taste the dish.

After eating the idlis, Venkaiah recalling his earlier visit to the hotel in the past, congratulated the hotel owner for maintaining the same standards exactly as decades ago when he ate idli in the hotel. He said that one should not change their traditional food habits. Expressing concern over youth getting addicted to modern food habits and spoiling health, Venkaiah said that parents should teach their children importance of traditional food. He said that though he tried to taste the idli in the centre several times, he could not visit due to security reasons during his tenure as Vice-President. Expressing happiness and surprise over visit of Venkaiah Naidu to his hotel, owner Krishna Prasad said that his father Mallikarjuna Rao established the hotel four decades ago and he is continuing the business by maintaining same food standards. It may be noted that the Paka Idli is famous for several decades in Vijayawada and food lovers throng the idli hut without fail to taste the idlis served with ghee, butter, chilli powder and groundnut chutney.