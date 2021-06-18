Vijayawada: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalaxmi orders construction of commercial complexes in One Town

Vijayawada: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalaxmi instructed the officials to take measures for construction of commercial complexes in the municipal sites in One Town here on Thursday.

She visited the 37th division and inspected the sanitary division office building and asked the officials concerned to take steps for construction of new commercial complex and demolish the existing old structure located near Pulipativari street.

Later, Mayor inspected the VMC Bhavannarayana complex in One Town and suggested the officials for building of one more floor in the existing building.

She visited Rajakapeta and asked the officials to shift the elementary school children to nearby Dalavai Subbaramaiah Municipal School and take steps for construction of a commercial complex.

She visited Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High School and asked the VMC staff to remove the unused and damaged chairs and benches and complete the ongoing playground works.

She asked the officials for construction of a canteen in the back side vacant site in the school. The officials explained the details of the schools and municipal complexes on the occasion.