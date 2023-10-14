Vijayawada: Medical camp held for cancer screening

Vijayawada : To help in the fight against cancer, LIC Vijayawada CB-1, along with the Open Heart Social Organisation and Charitable Trust organised a Mega Medical Camp for women at the City Branch-1 in Vijayawada on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, LIC Senior Manager of Vijayawada City Branch-1 Ramalingeswara Rao said that cancer is currently considered the most expensive disease in society, but there is hope for control and prevention. He emphasized the importance of organizing free medical camps for cancer control, especially since cancer prevention can be quite expensive.

Dr P Nagamani of the Cancer Department of Manipal Hospital explained that cancer is a genetic disease that occurs when genes lose control, leading to the growth of cancer cells. Factors such as genetic changes, exposure to certain types of environments, smoking, ultraviolet radiation, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and chemical exposure can all contribute to cancer. She added that there are over 100 types of cancer, with carcinoma being the most common, leading to breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer.

The Open Heart Social Organisation and Charitable Trust has been financially supporting the poor, children, elderly, women, widows, disabled, and students for the past 14 years, said Founder and Managing Trustee R Nanda Kishore. They provide vocational training, necessary tools, equipment, clothing, and food packets, and also offer disaster relief aid during natural calamities. They are committed to providing relief and assistance to those in need.

The medical camp was attended by hundreds of women who received much-needed medical services. Volunteers from the Open Heart Social Organization and Charitable Trust, LIC employees, and others participated in the programme.