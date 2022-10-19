Vijayawada: Mega job drive held at SRR government college

Vijayawada (NTR District): Under the aegis of the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Andhra Pradesh, a mega job drive was conducted at SRR & CVR Government College here on Tuesday.

About 750 students from 165 Government Degree Colleges across the State participated to test their employability in this mega drive conducted by 12 organisations.

Along with this, the APCCE launched manual of the department showcasing various academic initiatives that are being taken up in tune with NEP-2020, NIRF and NAAC at M Convention Centre, Vijayawada on Tueasday.

Appreciating the initiatives of the CCE, APSSDC Director Satyanarayana, the chief guest, opined that such initiatives taken from time to time pave way for employment opportunities for students.

All these days there was only curriculum and now new textbooks give direction to teachers and students. He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring development in skill enhancement.

Along with the manual, the department launched 4 apps - Teaching Learning App, Grievance Redressal App, Internships App and Students Information Management App.

Commissioner Dr Pola Bhaskar explained that the futuristic outcomes are made possible through e-governance and the apps will strengthen delivery mechanism of curriculum and also administration.

On this occasion, the department launched 17 textbooks related to Life Skills and Skill Development courses. The content was generated by the teachers of Government Degree Colleges.

Skill Hub chairperson Prof VVVS Subba Rao, SBI manager Ranga Rajan, Joint Director, RJDCEs, AGO, OSD, Principals, Placement officers and content generators and officials of Academic Cell participated in the programme.