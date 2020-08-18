X
Vijayawada: Minister Velampalli Srinivas, civic chief inspect Chanumolu flyover

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and the officials of the R & B and other departments inspected the damaged road of the Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover bridge near the Milk project on Monday.

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and the officials of the R & B and other departments inspected the damaged road of the Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover bridge near the Milk project on Monday. The minister, after inspection of the flyover road, suggested the R & B officials to hand over the maintenance of the flyover bridge road to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

District Collector Md Imtiaz on Sunday inspected the flyover and decided to take up the repairs on a war footing basis.

Later, the Minister and the VMC commissioner visited the flyover on Monday. Minister also visited the Peetala Gangaraju quarry area near the milk project and spoke to the local residents. Retaining wall recently collapsed in the quarry. Luckily there was no loss to the locals.

The minister has instructed the officials to immediately arrange walking path with iron mesh for the convenience of local residents. He visited Rotary Nagar, Brindavan Colony and other areas and inspected the side drains and the condition of roads in view of the rains and stagnation of storm water in that area.

