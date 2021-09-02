Vijayawada: Ministers, leaders pay rich tributes to YSR on death anniversary

Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday to mark his death anniversary.

YSRCP leaders, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor B Durga, Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Paila Sominaidu, Chairman of APSFL (Fibernet) P Gowtham Reddy, Devineni Avinash and others paid floral tributes to the departed leader. They garlanded the statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy near the police control room.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani and other leaders paid tributes to YSR in Gudivada. The minister and others paid floral tributes to the departed leader at Gudivada Area Hospital. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu paid tributes to the leader at his office in Andhra Prabha Colony. The party leaders distributed food and fruits to the poor in 37th division.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi and others distributed clothes and food to the poor people in 53rd division. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and other local leaders participated in the death anniversary programmes in various divisions in the Central Assembly constituency limits.

The leaders recalled the services of Dr YSR and his services to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The party leaders and cadre paid tributes in Nuzvid, Machilipatnam and other parts of the district. In Nuzvid, local MLA Meka Pratap Apparao and other leaders participated in the death anniversary programmes.