Vijayawada: Minor boy held for rape of 13-yr-old girl

Vijayawada: Mandavalli police in Eluru district arrested a minor boy on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl at Chintapadu village of the same mandal. The minor was produced in the court and sent to juvenile home in Vijayawada.

According to information, a 13-year-old girl went to the nearby local school to collect marks memo. Another boy studying in the same school took her forcibly into a room in the school and committed the heinous act. On a complaint lodged by her mother, the police arrested the minor and produced in the court on Thursday. The boy was sent to juvenile home.

The accused was booked under the POCSO Act. The incident that took place recently but came to light on Wednesday when the video of the crime was circulated in the village. The shocked parents lodged a complaint to Mandavalli police.

On the other hand, three local youth Balasubramanyam, 22, Chandrasekhar, 22 and Teja, 19, secretly shot the crime and tried to blackmail the girl to fulfil their desire. They belong to Kovvalavada village of Mandavalli mandal and has disputes with the accused boy.

They threatened the girl that the video will be circulated in the village if she did not concede their demand. The three youth also demanded her parents huge amount of money and threatened to make the video viral if they don’t pay.

The parents reportedly agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh cash but the accused were not satisfied with it and circulated the video.

Mother of the girl lodged a complaint to Mandavalli police. They registered a case and arrested the minor boy for committing the rape. Three youth who shot the video and circulated it also were arrested and sent to judicial remand on Thursday. The incident shocked the people of Mandavalli and Chintapadu village.

AP Women’s Commission chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi asked the police to register a case and take stern action against the minor. She enquired with the Eluru SP about the incident and progress in the case. She suggested that medical and health department provide medical assistance to the minor girl, if necessary.

Venkata Lakshmi expressed concern over the heinous crimes against the women and girls.