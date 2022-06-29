Vijayawada: Mohini Bhasmasura dance ballet wins accolades

Vijayawada (NTR District): Drusya Vedika, an audience club, has organised a dance ballet titled 'Mohini Bhasmasura' as June month programme at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here.

Mohini Bhasmasura, a mythological story tells not to help anyone, who did not deserve to receive the help. Stunning performance was given by Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna and his disciples.

The auditorium was fully packed and each. Guru Chinta Ravi Balakrishna has shown excellent performance as Bhasmasura and equally acted Swarna Sri as Mohini. With excellent coordination the other characters were played by Lalitha as Vishnu, Sushmitha as Lakshmi, Varshitha as Shiva, Yasha Sri as Parvathi, Nithin Kowshik as Narada and Tejasri, Jahnavi, Tapasvi, Rathwika Reshma as Pramadha Gana. Audience appreciated the ballet for dance composition and the artistes' talent.

The artistes also performed Kuchipudi dance items before the dance ballet.

Dancers Kowshik, Susmitha, Sravya Ghreeshma, Hasini, Krishna Sunanda Sreya, Yasasri, Lalitha, Yamini, Devi Yashasri, Vennela, Saranya, Dhanya, Laasya Priya, Yogambika and Sri Priya gave excellent performance.

State Bank of India DGM K Rangarajan appreciated artistes and the Guru for their spellbound performance. He advised the artistes and their parents to spare some time to cultural activities which gives energy and also mental peace.

Drusya Vedika vice-president Dontala Prakash said the organisation has committed to organise innovative programmes to the members.

Secretary Padmasri and Borra Naren have conducted the programme. N Ch Raghavacharyulu, E Ramesh, Satyanarayana Raju were present.