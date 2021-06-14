Vijayawada: More crops to be included in YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector J Nivas has said 12 crops are applicable for the implementation of YSR Free Insurance Scheme and added that some more crops would be included in the list.

He asked the officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and other departments to ensure that all eligible farmers should be covered in the scheme. The Collector on Monday participated in the district-level workshop conducted on the implementation of YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme at the camp office.

Addressing the officials, farmers associations and other stake holders, Nivas said more farmers will be covered in the free insurance scheme if some more crops are added. He said Rs.170.43 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers in 2020 under the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme. He said 84,648 farmers were benefitted and 1.50 lakh acres were covered under the crop insurance scheme last year.

He asked the officials to enroll more names of farmers for implementation of free crop insurance scheme for the year 2021. He said the officials should follow all norms in uploading details and stated that the government is implementing the welfare schemes so that all farmers should be happy. He said the officials should take responsibility for the successful implementation of crop insurance scheme.

Some farmers informed the Collector that some crops like banana, turmeric and other crops grown on the banks of Krishna river were not included in the scheme because of reasons like moisture, rainfall etc. They requested the Collector to include these crops for the insurance cover.

The Collector responded positively and said he would look into the matter. He asked the officials to conduct the mandal level meetings with the officials concerned to enroll the names and resolve the problems being faced by the farmers.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Lata, Joint Director of Agriculture K Mohana Rao and officials of Agriculture, Horticulture departments, bankers etc attended the meeting.