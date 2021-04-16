Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Council's maiden general body meeting today

Vijayawada: The first general body meeting of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation after the VMC elections will be held on Saturday at the Council Hall. A total of 64 corporators were elected for 64 municipal divisions.

YSRCP corporator Rayana Bhagyalakshmi was elected Mayor of the city. The new Council will discuss various issues related to slow progress of storm water drain works, construction of new bridges on the canals in the city, leasing of VMC complexes, payment of honorarium to the Vidya Volunteers, recently appointed in the VMC schools and development of infrastructure facilities in the VMC schools.

The meeting will also deliberate on filling of teacher positions in the VMC schools, laying of new roads in various divisions of the city, widening of roads, paying of compensation to the property owners for road widening works. It will also discuss leasing of commercial complexes, inviting tenders for the leasing of shops, appointment of coaches in the gyms, swimming pools maintained by the VMC, issues related to property taxes, supply of drinking water in municipal divisions particularly in the hill areas, desiltation works in various parts of the city, implementation of YSR Bima, development of parks, construction of community halls and other many other subjects.

The special officers rule expired recently and newly elected body will take decision on the development of the city and addressing the people's problems. The newly elected corporators have raised many questions in the first Council meeting and agenda was prepared.