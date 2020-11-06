Vijayawada Municipal Corporation enrols in Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is participating in the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0 which was initiated by the Smart Cities Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India as a step towards holistic, climate responsive urban development.

The VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi and other officials on Friday released a poster at the VMC office.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said the CSCAF 2.0 consists of 28 diverse indicators across five sectors namely ie., energy and green building, urban planning, green cover, biodiversity, mobility and air quality, water management and waste management.

Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi said that the framework consists of collaboration, participation and data collection from various departments like VMC, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, RTA, APCPDCL, AP biodiversity board, and other relevant departments.

In short span, the VMC can upload the maximum available evidence based on CSCAF data. The data uploaded will be validated by the CSACA team.The data collection from new departments is still under progress. She said the Climate Smart Cities assessment framework will further allow Vijayawada to learn from the city performance from this assessment and help it to scale up contextual best practices.

Imran Basha, city coordinator from UN Habitat and others attended the event.