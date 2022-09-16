Vijayawada: NCC Cadet Alumni to be set up

Vijayawada (NTR District): National Cadets Corps (NCC) Deputy Director General (AP &TS), Air Commodore P Maheswar informed that NCC cadets alumni would be formed by connecting all the former NCC cadets, who completed the training.

During his visit to Andhra Pradesh, he participated in a press meet at Vijayawada on Thursday. Referring to the NCC, he said that there were crores of NCC cadets across the country working at different positions and all of them would be linked to the cadet alumni. He claimed that an online process had already started for registrations regarding this. He appealed to the former NCC cadets to complete registration through NCC.auto.gov.in.

Maheswar made it clear that all the former cadet services will be utilised for the sake of the public as well as society and this action will help to enhance the aims of the NCC. He called upon the students to join the NCC and get opportunities in the Army, Airforce, Navy and Agniveer. He urged the local students to use these training programmes. He also claimed that NCC is one of the best departments, and if the government released funds the students would get more opportunities.

After the press meet, Maheswar visited Gannavaram Airport and flew in a Virus T training airplane along with wing commander Siva Sankar.

Kakinada NCC group Commander Col AukRishi, Navy Commander

R Srinivas, R&V Unit Commander Vijaya Chouhan and several NCC students attended.