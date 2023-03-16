Vijayawada: New selection procedure for BSc (Nursing) of YSR Health Varsity

Vijayawada(NTR district): Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, has adopted the following criteria for admission to BSc(Nursing) course from theAcademic year of 2023-24 onwards(till NEET-Nursing is conducted and to adopt NEET-Nursing as and when it is introduced), duly amending the selection procedure vide GOMs No 41, HM & FW (C) Department, dated 15.03.2023 of Andhra Pradesh government.

University Registrar Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy informed that this is in pursuance of the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi Gazette notification No.275, dated 05.07.2021 for the implementation of revised regulationsand curriculumforBSc (Nursing)programmeregulations, 2020.

Undercompetentauthorityquota, the committee shall make selections based on the rank obtained in Andhra Pradesh EAPCET and other applicable rules till NEET-Nursing is conducted.

Undermanagementquota, selection for management quota seats will be made by the management of the college or institution based on the rank obtained either in AP-EAPCET OR NEET-UG and other applicable rules till NEET-Nursing is conducted.