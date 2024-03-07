Vijayawada: NHRC organises camp sitting, open hearing

Vijayawada : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice Arun Mishra said the NHRC is trying to protect the rights of the people of India.

The NHRC on Wednesday organised a camp at the police Command Control Room in Labbipet here. The commission members participated in the camp sitting and open hearing and collected representations from the people and issued orders to resolve the problems. NHRC members Dr DM Muley, Rajiv Jain, Vijayabharati Sayani, secretary general Bharat Lal, registrar (Law) Surajit Day and other commission senior members participated in the programme. Later, the commission members held discussion with the police department senior officers.

Speaking to media at the Command Control Room, Justice Arun Mishra said the Commission took up hearing of 30 cases in Vijayawada and gave guidelines and directions to resolve the disputes and cases.

Justice Mishra said the hearing was conducted in the presence of state government officials and complainants. He said orders were issued to resolve the medical students’ hostels dispute case and imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 for keeping the sarpanch in police custody and issued orders to pay interest for the late payment of benefits to a pensioner.

Instructions are issued to pay compensation of Rs 80 lakh to the victims at the hearing. He said the NHRC issued orders to the officials to submit reports on the action taken related to the case of bonded labour, suicides in police custody, suicides in judicial custody, food security act etc.

Justice Mishra said orders were issued to submit reports early to ensure justice to the victims. He praised the services of NGOs and Human Rights organisations for the protection of human rights in AP and the NHRC encouraged them to continue the services. He said petitioners and complainants can complain to NHRC online logging to hrcnet.nic.in.