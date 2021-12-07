Vijayawada: Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate NH projects on Dec 10

Vijayawada: Union Minister of Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Tourism, culture and development of North Eastern states will lay foundation stone for NH projects worth Rs 16,826 crore, in Vijayawada on December 10.

The length of highway projects is 1,045 km.

During his visit, Nitish Gadkari will inaugurate the second flyover bridge at Benz circle in Vijayawada.

Inspecting the arrangements for Gadkari's visit, Transport Minister M Sankar Narayana said that National Highway projects will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and added that he will also lay foundation for construction of highways. The projects include a six lane Chittoor to Madanapalle section on National Highway 140 at a costs Rs 2,331 crore, a four lane 70 km Gundugolanu-Devarapalli-Kovvuru section of NH 16 with an estimated cost of Rs 2,677.

Capacity augmentation of NH 16 Icchapuram to Narasanna pet at section at a cost of Rs 577 crore. Upgrading the two-lane into six-lane of Nandigama bypass and Kanchikacharla bypass on NH 65 at a cost of Rs 425 crore in Krishna district.

Rehabilitation and upgrading work of Rs 1,295 crore on the National Highway 544 D from Giddaluru to Vinukonda section, Upgrading work on NH 219 from Palamaneru to Krishnagiri border section and Anantapur-Guntur section on NH 544D will also be undertaken.