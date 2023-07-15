Vijayawada: NSM School to organise Golden Run tomorrow

Vijayawada: As part of Nallurivari St Mathew’s (NSM) Public School golden jubilee celebrations, the NSM alumni is going to organise NSM ‘Golden Run’ here on July 16, informed the celebrations organising committee convener and old student of the school Nalluri Jagadish and School Principal Rayapu Reddy.

Addressing a press conference on the school premises on Friday, they said that NSM School is celebrating its golden jubilee, which was established in November 1973 at Patamata in Vijayawada. They informed that around 2,000 persons including old students will be participating in this run being held from 6 am to 10 am. NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao will flag off this victory march by attending as chief guest.

Principal Rayapu Reddy further informed that as part of the celebrations, a medical camp will be organised for the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school on August 6. “Likewise, the felicitation programme of the principals, vice-principals, teaching and non-teaching staff will be organised on September 5; Sport meet would be conducted on October 8; Fete-Food-Fun and spot painting competitions would be organised on November 5; Grand finale of the golden jubilee celebrations would organised on 21st and 22 December,” he informed.

The school principal stated that the aim of the school is not only to impart education but to develop the total personality of the child by training the intellectual, moral, spiritual, physical, emotional, and aesthetic faculties. He said that a whopping 8,000 students have passed Class 10 during the past 50 years. He said the present school strength is 3,350 with 2,061 boys and 1,289 girls.

School correspondent Balareddy, M Krishna Kiran, Jaya Narayana and others were present on the occasion.