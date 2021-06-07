Vijayawada: Nurses want action against Jabardast show organisers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Government Nurses Association leaders lodged a complaint with Three-Town police in Kurnool demanding that the government take action on the 'Jabardast' show comedian Chammak Chandra for insulting nurses during the 'Jabardast' show broadcast on April 25.

Nurses Association leaders Manjula Devi and general secretary R Sivakumari in a press release on Monday said the association leaders visited the police station and lodged a complaint against the comedian Chandra.

The association leaders alleged that the comedian insulted and humiliated the nurses in the show. They said the government must take action against the comedian.

They said the nurses were selected in the competitive examinations and doing services to the patients. They said that the nurses extended invaluable services during the Covid pandemic.

They said the dress sported by nurses in the episode was very insulting and humiliating. They demanded that the comedy show organisers should tender apology to the nurses for the broadcast of the show.