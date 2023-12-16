Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Nutrition support for PLHAs
Andhra Loyola College Extension wing, under the ALANA–MANNA extension activities organised a Nutrition Support Programme for People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHAs) on Friday.
Vijayawada : Andhra Loyola College Extension wing, under the ALANA–MANNA extension activities organised a Nutrition Support Programme for People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHAs) on Friday. The programme was aimed at providing essential nutrition provisions to support the health and well-being of individuals facing the challenges of HIV/AIDS.
Principal of Andhra Loyola College Fr Dr GAP Kishore after inaugurating the programme underlined the importance of reaching out to PLHAs. He assured the participants that the college, through its Extension programme involving students in neighborhood support initiatives, is committed to standing with the needy and supporting PLHAs through regular nutrition support programmes held once every two months.
Programme Manager of the District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit Kiran, who was the chief guest, stressed on the significance of regular medical care, advising all PLHA beneficiaries to continue their medications prescribed by ART Centres. A total of 132 members actively participated in the programme, each receiving a kit containing seven types of essential nutrition provisions.
Renuka, president of Cheyutha Positive Network, generously sponsored additional items, including milk powder, Kissan Squash, and Kissan Jam, which were distributed to all participants.
Vice-Principal Fr G Kiran, Rama Rao from Guide Foundation, Kiran Kumar from LEADS, Jacob, outreach coordinator at Navjeevan Bala Bhavan, R John, Extension work coordinator and dedicated student volunteers were present.